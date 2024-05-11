Swerve Strickland makes unannounced appearance at DEFY indy event in Seattle

Fans who attended yesterday’s DEFY show Here and Now in Seattle were treated to a huge surprise as AEW World champion Swerve Strickland showed up at his old stomping grounds unannounced.

Strickland told the stunned crowd that there was only one place where he was going to go to celebrate and it was here in Seattle for DEFY Wrestling.

“There’s no other place like this in the world. I’ve been saying it since 2017 and I still mean that to this day,” Strickland said. “You guys are very special because you all have something very special that not a lot of places have.”

The AEW champ said that this place can predict the future, noting that the first main event of the very first DEFY show was himself versus Cody Rhodes.

“Shout out to Cody because he believed in me too, just like I believed in him,” Strickland continued.

He then announced that after the show, he would be meeting every single fan in the stands for free.

