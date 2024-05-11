Samantha Irvin responds to Jim Cornette

During his podcast, Jim Cornette discussed WWE Backlash 2024 and gave his thoughts on ring announcer Samantha Irvin…

“I will say coming good out of this match [Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton]. Samantha Irvin has sold me or, won me, or bought me. She’s got me in her camp… whatever the term is. I’m a Samantha Irvin fan now. The inflections, the facials, she’s standing there. She’s doing a good job. I wanted to praise her there.”

“They’re crazy if they were trying to tell her to tone it down because she comes off doing this more like the Bruce Buffer, the good buffer in the family, Bruce Buffer type of introduction.”

Samantha issued a response via Twitter/X…

“I appreciate this very much! Thank you, @TheJimCornette .”

(quotes courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)

