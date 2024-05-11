NXT Live Results / Gainesville, Fl / Sat May 11, 2024

The Complete Results from MLK Jr Multipurpose Center:

Blake Howard is the Ring Announcer for the evening

Dante Chen defeats Skyler Clinton

Tatum Paxley defeats Breanna Covington

Josh Briggs defeats Antoine Frazer

Jakara Jackson (with Meta-Four) defeats Arianna Grace

Javier Bernal defeats Uriah Connors

Chase U (with Thea Hail) defeats Gallus

The Family (with Adriana Rizzo) defeat BJ Ray and two enhancement talents

Lash Legend (with Meta-Four) defeats Thea Hail after Fallon Henley hits Hail, allowing Legend to score the pin

Main Event: Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans defeat Meta-Four: Oro Mensah and Noam Dar

Thanks to @ajstylesfan2007 / @bhsqueen03 / @DebbieDeans8 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

