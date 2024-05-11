NXT Live Results / Gainesville, Fl / Sat May 11, 2024
The Complete Results from MLK Jr Multipurpose Center:
Blake Howard is the Ring Announcer for the evening
Dante Chen defeats Skyler Clinton
Tatum Paxley defeats Breanna Covington
Josh Briggs defeats Antoine Frazer
Jakara Jackson (with Meta-Four) defeats Arianna Grace
Javier Bernal defeats Uriah Connors
Chase U (with Thea Hail) defeats Gallus
The Family (with Adriana Rizzo) defeat BJ Ray and two enhancement talents
Lash Legend (with Meta-Four) defeats Thea Hail after Fallon Henley hits Hail, allowing Legend to score the pin
Main Event: Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans defeat Meta-Four: Oro Mensah and Noam Dar
Thanks to @ajstylesfan2007 / @bhsqueen03 / @DebbieDeans8 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM