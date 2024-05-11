Notes on Big Bill and Ricky Starks, Cody Rhodes, WOW, and more

– Big Bill and Ricky Starks joined forces back in 2023 and found success in the tag team division, which included one run as AEW tag team champions. Starks has been out of action for the last couple of months due to a stinger he suffered during the tag team title tournament. Meanwhile, Big Bill has joined forces with Chris Jericho and is now a part of the ‘Learning Tree’ of the current FTW Champion.

Fightful Select reports that Bill and Starks will not be reuniting whenever Starks does return. It is noted that neither man has any ill-will toward the other, but both feel as if their pairing ran its course. Starks had found success as a singles-wrestler before in AEW so perhaps a solo-run is back on the table for the Absolute One.

– Pentagon Jr’s daughter is currently training in her father’s school to become a wrestler.

– Cody Rhodes seems to confirm that both titles will be on the line at WWE King And Queen…

For All The Gold https://t.co/MWYmr9Hxky — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 11, 2024

– Hedi Howitzer stated a message about those who departed from WOW…

WOW can be criticized for many things, but these women stating they'll "speak out" for the other girls only recieved favoritism while bullying and injuring others, the entire time crying "sisterhood."

I went to the ER due to their negligence and improper training. — Heidi Howitzer • ハイディ・ハウイツァ (@ThundrdomeStyle) May 11, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

