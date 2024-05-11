Latest QR code mystery video: *They put us in the cave”

The latest Uncle Howdy tease on Smackdown leads to a new video, which is the glitchy-version intro of the Then, Now, Forever, Together clip that introduces every WWE televised show.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Sister Abigail is shown in the intro instead of CM Punk. The video is then interrupted by several lines of text about how a group of people were left to be forgotten but “he” set them free.

“They put us in the cave. Told us to behold the glory. We watched in awe, consumed their lies. We were never the chosen ones. Left in the cave to rot to be forgotten. But he set us free. Now we understand. We will follow the prophecy. The words of the red. Soon you will understand. The tears we shed watered our apathy and blossomed a garden of revulsion. There is no safe space. Only my family,” the message reads.

It’s rumored that the faction led by Uncle Howdy will arrive on WWE television screens this month with the reintroduction of Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, and Eric Rowan.

