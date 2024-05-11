Kenny Omega cut a promo on Will Ospreay during his Twitch stream

Kenny Omega cut a promo on Will Ospreay during his latest Twitch stream…

“He’s pretty good but he ain’t me, he wasn’t me., wasn’t me never will be me, Here’s the thing that guy goes around talking alot of mean sh!t about Yours Truly. Well, that’s easy to do when your down and out. Geez, if you want to compare Apples to.. well it’s kinda still Apples to Oranges but let’s try to compare Apples and Apples , please do, please do, ok he has the gull, the unmitigated gull to go out in the World and call himself “The King of Japan”.

The King of Japan?, like according.. Again like according to who? Again it’s to himself! He’s f*cking calling himself this, This guy’s delusional, what a maniac. People love you out there Will they do, some love you I am sure look the 500-600 Fans you had that would still come to Korakuen Hall. When you were there maybe less I don’t know, I’m sure they adored you, more people have come to see me, more people were buying my goods, I was appearing on TV more. Then, you talk about the matches, who remembers any of your f*cking matches Will, Nobody remembers them. You wanna compare Apples to Apples now, we’ve had the better matches against Okada, we’ve had the better matches against Naito, we’ve had the better matches against Ibushi, Goto, Tanahashi, f*cking Yoshi-Hashi all these motherf*ckers.”

Source: Kenny Omega’s Twitch

