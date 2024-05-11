Kenny Omega comments on Meltzer’s match ratings

Kenny Omega says that he broke Dave Meltzer’s match rating scale and now he doesn’t know what a good match is anymore:

“He’s jumped the f*cking shark so it doesn’t count for much anymore. He has jumped the motherf*cking shark, and guess who is to blame for that? Me. I’m the guy.

I broke the scale, it f*cked up something in his brain where he doesn’t even know what good match is anymore, he’s just like ‘Kenny you opened my mind to this weird f*cking world of wrestling that I never saw before in my life’ and I think he just doesn’t understand it anymore, he cant comprehend what’s going on.

I opened pandoras box and it’s just running rampant now, that’s all it is.”

