Harley Cameron
Real name: Danielle Vidot
From: Gold Coast, Australia
Pro debut: February 2022
Finishing move: Code Red
Biography
– Vidot is married to NXT’s Xyon Quinn
– Vidot broke into the entertainment industry as a model, dancer and singer in her native Australia
– Upon the family’s move to Orlando, Vidot began working as a ring girl for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships
– Vidot made her wrestling debut as ‘Harley Cameron’ in February 2022 for WrestlePro, losing to Scarlett Bordeaux
– Cameron debuted in AEW on the August 2, 2022 episode of Dark, losing to Willow Nightingale
– Cameron debuted for SHINE on September 18, 2022, defeating Valentina Rossi
– Cameron made her ‘official’ AEW debut on the March 15, 2023 episode of Dynamite, appearing in a QTV skit