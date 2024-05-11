Real name: Danielle Vidot

From: Gold Coast, Australia

Pro debut: February 2022

Finishing move: Code Red

Biography

– Vidot is married to NXT’s Xyon Quinn

– Vidot broke into the entertainment industry as a model, dancer and singer in her native Australia

– Upon the family’s move to Orlando, Vidot began working as a ring girl for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships

– Vidot made her wrestling debut as ‘Harley Cameron’ in February 2022 for WrestlePro, losing to Scarlett Bordeaux

– Cameron debuted in AEW on the August 2, 2022 episode of Dark, losing to Willow Nightingale

– Cameron debuted for SHINE on September 18, 2022, defeating Valentina Rossi

– Cameron made her ‘official’ AEW debut on the March 15, 2023 episode of Dynamite, appearing in a QTV skit

