AEW Rampage

May 12, 2024

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard and Nigel McGuiness

Backstage: Lexy Nair is with Claudio Castagnoli who tells her he wants Daniel Bryan to retire healthy and thinks Anarchy in The Arena is a mistake and doesn’t want to be part of..]

Match 1: Singles Match

Trent Baretta Vs Dalton Castle



Castle in full control throughout the early portion of the match. Finally, Beretta gets an apron DDT just in time for a commercial break. By the time they come back, Castle is back in control and on fire. I’d like to point out that they have the Rampage logo on the front barricade and every time they got to the hard camera it looks like they have extra ropes crossed at the bottom. It’s incredibly distracting. Anyway, Castle throws Beretta with a suplex but when he goes to get him on the outside, Beretta gouges the eyes. Running knee connects, then he locks on the gogoplata and there’s nowhere for Castle to go



Winner: via Pinfall Trent Baretta

Deonna Purrazzo welcomes Thunder Rosa back to work, considering they haven’t seen her for two weeks. She wonders if Rosa is dodging her. She says she’ll meticulously pick apart Lady Frost’s arm and when she does so she’ll be thinking about Rosa.

Rosa made it personal with her so it’s time they end it. A wise man once told her to keep her enemies in front of her so when they see her coming they know their fate. Or something like that.

Match 2: Singles Match

“The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith Vs JD Drake



No entrance for Drake here. The Bounty Hunter still decently over since his signing in September of last year. Drake has a big size advantage and he utilizes it early on. Keith tried to bodyslam him and failed miserably while Daddy Magic implored him to alter the gameplan. Some sloppy work as the two maneuver around each other until Drake puts him down and then gets the crowd hyped with some VERY loud chops. Keith pushes out of the corner to respond with some of his own and knocks the big man down with a head of steam on a shoulder block. Then he actually does get the bodyslam. Headkick in the corner into the Diamond Dust.

Winner via Pinfall “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith

Backstage: Adam Copeland challenges Malakai Black to a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match for TNT Championship at AEW Double or Nothing and wants an answer on Dynamite on Wednesday.

Match 3: Singles Match

Deonna Purrazzo Vs Lady Frost



Arm ringer by Deonna who focuses the attack early. Bicep slicer by Deonna and a double knee drop. Two count. Deonna runs into a back elbow and Frost follows up with a Tornado Kick. Deonna stumbles but evens the field with a high kick and both women are down. Clotheslines by Frost now and a glancing high kick. Step up kick in the corner and a handspring into a cannonball in the corner. Back kick and a running knee by Deonna, setting up the Russian Leg Sweep. Fujiwara armbar by Deonna but Frost somehow gets to the ropes. High kick from the apron stumbles Deonna, as Frost comes off the top with a tornillo crossbody. Two count. Frost heads up top once more but Deonna crotches her and sets her up in the Tree of Woe. Running shoulder to the midsection of Frost and that’ll get the win.

Winner via Pinfall Deonna Purrazzo

After the match Thunder Rosa runs at the ring with a chair to get some revenge on Purrazzo but Purrazzo escapes through the crowd and Rosa is held back by Security.

We see a Acclaimed skit music video.

Match 4: Singles Match

“Bastard” PAC Vs Johnny TV

Pac, of course, is unimpressed. Johnny takes a jersey out of his waistband, apparently a Canucks jersey? I don’t know. He wipes it between his legs and the fans are upset. Pac rushes over to put the boots to him to cheers. He works over Johnny for a while before the heel takes over and they go to break. Coming back and it’s time to get more heat on. Johnny over to the corner looking for the split legged moonsault and Pac moves. He gets a German suplex, pulls himself up, and rushes over to the other side. Runs into a boot.

Johnny up again, misses the moonsault again. Pac up top this time, and Taya hops the apron. He gets down and goes over to her. She throws a punch and he blocks it. Johnny comes over and Pac moves so he knocks Taya off the apron. Pac then hops Johnny, rings of Saturn, and there’s nothing to do but tap.

Winner via Pinfall “Bastard” PAC

After the match The Bang Bang Gang appear on the screen and do a promotion and say do something and make sure you have support.

Rampage ends.

