Skye Blue and Sammy Guevara updates

– Skye Blue posted:

Context: this was in response to a showgoer shouting vulgar things (commenting on her body and calling her “babygirl” in front of his kid, etc) during a recent ROH taping.

I’m beyond overwhelmed with all the love and support. Thank you everyone you have no idea how much it’s appreciated

Let’s make sure the future generations of women wrestlers don’t have to deal with this shit. — Skye Blue (@Skyebyee) May 10, 2024

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Sammy Guevara is no longer suspended by AEW but there’s no word on when he’ll be cycled back into storylines. There has been stuff pitched but nothing confirmed.

