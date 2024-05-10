Skye Blue and Sammy Guevara updates

May 10, 2024

Skye Blue posted:

Context: this was in response to a showgoer shouting vulgar things (commenting on her body and calling her “babygirl” in front of his kid, etc) during a recent ROH taping.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Sammy Guevara is no longer suspended by AEW but there’s no word on when he’ll be cycled back into storylines. There has been stuff pitched but nothing confirmed.

