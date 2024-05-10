Riddle vs. Santana announced, WWE investigates Rousey’s Gulak claim, more

May 10, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mike Santana to defend the HOG Heavyweight Championship against Matt Riddle at HOG The War Within

– WWE did investigate Ronda Rousey’s claim that Drew Gulak grabbed at the drawstring of her sweatpants. It was inconclusive, but the decision was made to drop him, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– The former Summer Rae (Danielle Moinet) posted:

