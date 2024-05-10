Riddle vs. Santana announced, WWE investigates Rousey’s Gulak claim, more

– Mike Santana to defend the HOG Heavyweight Championship against Matt Riddle at HOG The War Within

BREAKING Friday, May 24th, HOG Heavyweight Champion @Santana_Proud faces his biggest challenge to date: former WWE US and Tag Team Champion @SuperKingofBros at #TheWarWithin !!! Tickets Available ⬇️ LIVE on @FiteTV https://t.co/p6iRgTwMiL pic.twitter.com/5qyKSjCMWo — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) May 10, 2024

– WWE did investigate Ronda Rousey’s claim that Drew Gulak grabbed at the drawstring of her sweatpants. It was inconclusive, but the decision was made to drop him, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– The former Summer Rae (Danielle Moinet) posted:

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

