Queen of the Ring Tournament matches confirmed for WWE Smackdown

@LinaFanene you are not invited to the cookout btw pic.twitter.com/j4TcoUHvUo — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) May 10, 2024

– Jade Cargill will take on the Piper Niven in a QOTR tournament match.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email