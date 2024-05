NXT Live Results / Lakeland, Fl. / Fri May 10, 2024

The Complete Results from the Lakeland Armory:

Je’Von Evans defeats Dion Lennox

Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Sexy BJ Ray and Javier Bernal

Wendy Choo / Kelani Jordan / Wren Sinclair defeat Stevie Turner / Izzi Dame / Jazmyn Nyx

Drake Morreaux defeats Cutler James

Lola Vice defeats Karmen Petrovic

The Family: Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo defeat Shawn Spears and a partner who was never introduced

Edris Enofe / Malik Blade defeat OTM: Bronco Nima / Lucien Price

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defeats Tatum Paxley

Main Event: NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Eddy Thorpe

Thanks to @JarexTG in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

