No opponent set for Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring

Cody Rhodes is set to be in the main event of WWE “King and Queen of the Ring” in Saudi Arabia on May 25, defending his Undisputed WWE Championship, but, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, his opponent for the show is still unknown right now.

“On Smackdown, the key title contenders would seem to be Solo Sikoa, L.A. Knight and Randy Orton. Orton vs. Rhodes should happen, but with that match, it would definitely need more build. Knight can happen now, but both Knight and Orton are in the tournament. Solo is not, nor is Kevin Owens, but Owens was pinned at Backlash, which doesn’t mean he can’t challenge for the title at the next PPV, but it would seem unlikely.”

