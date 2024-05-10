Misbehaving fan kicked out from ROH tapings due to vulgar comments towards Skye Blue

A misbehaving fan who was harassing Skye Blue as he sat ringside during the ROH tapings following the live Dynamite got ejected from the arena.

The incident was firstly reported on Reddit’s SquaredCircle forum by someone with the username Wintertime13, who wrote that a man in front row kept making vulgar comments towards Blue. The fan allegedly kept saying, “Get on your knees for daddy,” “Daddy likes when you’re on the top rope baby girl,” “Nice ass peaches,” etc.

Eventually, AEW and arena security got to him after the match when referee Aubrey Edwards motioned for them to eject him. The fan, who also had a child with him, put on a fight but was escorted out.

Rachael Ellering, who was wrestling Blue during the tapings, wrote on social media that the speed which she and Edwards got out of the ring to get the creep kicked out was remarkable.

“Olympic medalist speeds. I’ve NEVER in my career heard such vulgar things being said to talent during a match. Sexual harassment is not heckling,” she wrote. “This guy wasn’t a fan. He was a pervert who should be banned from shows for life.”

Edwards also chimed in, saying that if you are at a show and yell disgusting, vile, and hateful things at her coworkers, she will make sure your ass gets kicked out.

“There is no place for that in wrestling. Heckling is fine, but when you’ve made the performers (me included) feel uncomfortable in their place of work, you’ve gone too far,” she continued.

It’s also important to add that during Dynamite, Saraya got the camera over to point out at a couple of fans at ringside saying, “These two right here are creeps,” although it’s unclear if the one ejected was one of them.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

