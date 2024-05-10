Max Caster reveals Scrapped pitches for Rico, Bart Gunn and more to appear in AEW revealed…

During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Max Caster wanted to bring Billy’s former tag partner Chuck Palumbo in as a gift to their mentor but also wasn’t the only face from Gunn’s past they wanted to bring to AEW:

“We’ve tried (to reunite Billy & Chuck Palumbo in AEW). He’s a busy guy in his own life and I finally just met him at an autograph signing a couple of weeks ago and he was [a] nice guy, amazing guy. He’s like, ‘You work with Billy? I worked with Billy!’ And it seemed like he doesn’t follow but, just having that connection and a conversation with him about our tag team partner is a special thing so, I don’t know if he’ll ever show up on the show. I wish he would.

We’ve tried Bart Gunn, we’ve tried Rico [Constantino], I think we’ve tried Sean Waltman. No one is showing up for Billy except for Max Caster and Anthony Bowens… They would all be great. They all, I think, deserve a little bit of a moment along with us because we’ve given Billy so much, Billy’s given us so much. But, they’re part of that family too. So, if they ever wanted to, if it ever came up, the invitation is always there but, if they’re busy, they’re busy. They have their own lives and not everyone can be a wrestler on TV all the time.”

