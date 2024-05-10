Kyle O’Reilly and Kevin Nash notes

– Kyle O’Reilly has something to say about his match with Adam Copeland for the AEW TNT Championship.

“It’s hard to find words to express what this match means to me. I will say that my Dad took me to my first live wrestling show at Rogers Arena in 1998 and I knew instantly that pro-wrestling was part of my destiny. To return to this arena 25 years later and to compete against a guy that wrestled on that show is surreal to me, Adam Copeland is far from just a guy-he’s one of the great ones in and out of the ring. The amount of respect I have for Adam is unparalleled and I’m grateful that he’s accepted my challenge in the Cope open. When I was injured this was a match that I was manifesting and hoping for the second I saw the Vancouver show announced—somehow we’ve arrived at this moment in time and the match is a reality. Destiny is rad.”

– Kevin Nash posted what he really looks like after he posted a AI altered photo showing himself shredded.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

