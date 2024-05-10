Kyle O’Reilly and Kevin Nash notes

May 10, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

Kyle O’Reilly has something to say about his match with Adam Copeland for the AEW TNT Championship.

“It’s hard to find words to express what this match means to me. I will say that my Dad took me to my first live wrestling show at Rogers Arena in 1998 and I knew instantly that pro-wrestling was part of my destiny. To return to this arena 25 years later and to compete against a guy that wrestled on that show is surreal to me, Adam Copeland is far from just a guy-he’s one of the great ones in and out of the ring. The amount of respect I have for Adam is unparalleled and I’m grateful that he’s accepted my challenge in the Cope open. When I was injured this was a match that I was manifesting and hoping for the second I saw the Vancouver show announced—somehow we’ve arrived at this moment in time and the match is a reality. Destiny is rad.”

Kevin Nash posted what he really looks like after he posted a AI altered photo showing himself shredded.

