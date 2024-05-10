Kevin Patrick on WWE release: “It was time, I wanted to leave”

Speaking during an interview released today on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, former WWE commentator Kevin Egan (Patrick) said it was time for him to depart the company and he actually wanted to leave because he couldn’t give it his all to WWE.

“Football (soccer) was always going to win. If there was ever a collision, and there was one on the horizon, very clearly on the horizon,” Egan said.

Egan is now one of the voices of MLS on Apple TV+ and said that there was no way if he was doing a show on Friday he could be in studio in New York the following day at 1PM to do his soccer duties.

“I also wasn’t their long-term guy. They need someone who’s all in. And they deserve more. That chair deserves more, you know? So for me, it was time, I wanted to leave,” Egan explained.

Egan revealed that he still talks to Michael Cole on the phone and said that he’s the best boss he’s ever had and stands by it.

“He’s a tremendous guy and everyone I worked with was great. It’s a chapter in your life. I wasn’t overly upset about it at all, I don’t think they were,” Egan said, adding that when WWE goes to Atlanta, he’ll pop by to say hello to his friends.

