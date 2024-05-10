Kenny Omega will be having surgery soon

Kenny Omega on Twitch announces that he will be having surgery on his diverticulitis “very very soon”. He says that the top surgeon in the field will be performing Kenny’s procedure.

Omega said that prior to meeting this surgeon he was considering retirement, now he believes he will come back better and stronger then he was during his Belt collector run.

During that run, Kenny was under the impression that his diverticulitis was a hernia, but it was actually his body fighting diverticulitis.

