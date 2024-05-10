Drew McIntyre’s message for CM Punk (video), planned Wrestlemania 41 match, Yuta update

– At this point WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to feature Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock. Dwayne Johnson’s idea is WWE title vs. People’s title, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Those in WWE have noted that there is no guarantee Rhodes will be champion at that time, which is where the people’s belt comes in. But so many things can change over the course of a year.

– Per Fightful Select, Wheeler Yuta has been dealing with concussion symptoms for months. He last wrestled on January 10 earlier this year. As of now, there is no timetable for Yuta’s potential return.

– Drew McIntyre posted:

Back in the lab pic.twitter.com/Ry5aF4UZiP — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 10, 2024

