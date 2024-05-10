Cornette on Samantha Irvin’s ring announcing, ideas pitched for main roster call ups

– NXT stars Dijak and Kiana James were both called up to Raw during the 2024 WWE Draft however they are both yet to make an appearance on the red brand. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has noted that WWE creative are “actively pitching” ideas for the two talents on the main roster. There is no word on what those pitches would involve for Dijak or James.

– Jim Cornette comments on WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin:

“I’m a Samantha Irvin fan now. The inflections, the facials, she’s doing a good job. I wanted to praise her there.

“They (the old WWE regime) were crazy if they were trying to tell her tone it down, because she comes off doing this more like the Bruce Buffer type of introduction.”

source: The Jim Cornette Experience

