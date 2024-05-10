Chuck Taylor legitimately injured

As seen during the 4/27 edition of AEW Rampage, Trent Beretta defeated Chuck Taylor in a Parking Lot Fight and Trent continued to attack Taylor after the match. It was later revealed on AEW Dynamite that Taylor suffered a fractured ankle and would need surgery.

In regards to the tease that Taylor’s career might be over, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated the following…

“In storyline they say it’s over but have also given wiggle room. From what we are told, what was said on television was accurate and the belief right now is that Taylor won’t be able to wrestle again.”

“They said that even with surgery he may not be able to and more than likely won’t be able to come back. Granted, Sting, Bryan Danielson, Katsuyori Shibata, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage all on this very roster were all told that and may have believed that and all came back and did great things so I always think there are no absolutes.”

