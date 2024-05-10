Becky Lynch Set For Action On 5/13 WWE RAW

“The Man” will be in action on Monday night.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, a commercial for Monday’s Raw aired to announce that WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch will be in action on the 5/13 episode of the red brand show.

An opponent for Lynch was not announced.

Previously announced for Monday’s Raw is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov and Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston or Rey Mysterio in WWE King of the Ring Quarterfinal bouts, as well as Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark and IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler or Zelina Vega in WWE Queen of the Ring Quarterfinal bouts.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c on 5/13 for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

