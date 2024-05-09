WWE News and Notes

– It has been reported by the local Detroit radio, a bid has been in the works by the Detroit Sports Commission to host WrestleMania 43 at Ford Field in 2027. The plan reported is to celebrate 20 years of the last Show of Shows held in Detroit, WrestleMania 23, and 40 years of the iconic WrestleMania 3.

– Rey Mysterio attended David Blaine: IMPOSSIBLE and got a picture with the man himself

– A fan is demanding $15,000 in damages, for loss of hearing in his right ear, whilst attending a Smackdown show in 2022.

– CM Punk “refused” WWE’s attempted Cult of Personality rip-off.

“They had their own music division of the WWE and they were gonna have somebody make up a song that sounded similar to Cult of Personality. But that was gonna be his entrance music. ‘No, I don’t want that. I want the real thing.’ He’s like one of the talent that actually got that in his contract that wherever he goes, that goes with him.”

(Source: Corey Glover | Drinks With Johnny Podcast)

