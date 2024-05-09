Updates on Tamina and Rachael Ellering
– Rachael Ellering posted…
The speed in which @RefAubrey and I got out of the ring last night post match to get this creep kicked out was remarkable. Olympic medalist speeds.
I’ve NEVER in my career heard such vulgar things being said to talent during a match.
Sexual harassment is not heckling.
— Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) May 9, 2024
– According to Fightful, Tamina has not been backstage at any WWE events lately, was not drafted in the WWE Draft, but is still under contract with the company.