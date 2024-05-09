UFC fighter could work for WWE, AJ Styles on retiring a signature move

– Derrick Lewis, who holds UFC all-time knockout record with 14, stated today that he is currently in talks with TKO, about possibly working with WWE in the future.

– AJ Styles spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports for a new interview where he discussed a wide range of topics including why he won’t be performing the “Spiral Tap” and “Fosbury Flop” going forward as he had done in TNA Wrestling. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On why he can’t do the move: “If you’ve ever heard, ‘if you don’t use it, you lose it,’ that’s 100% the case. It’s a very awkward way to flip and do stuff. I had put it on the backburner for so long, I just lost it. It’s in my head. I can’t pull it off the way…if I can’t pull it off the way that I want to do it, I don’t want to do it at all. If it’s not perfect…I haven’t attempted it on a trampoline, in a pool, nothing. It’s there for the Ospreays [Will Ospreay] and anybody else who wants to do it.”

On the last time he performed it: “I think the last time I hit was in TNA, maybe Bully Ray. Matt Hardy, maybe? No clue.”

