TNA Wrestling Results, 5/9/24

Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are on the call for tonight’s show.

The System Championship Celebration: Moose boasted about The System being superior to the 1996 Chicago Bulls and the 1992 Dream Team, though fans remained indifferent. Matt Hardy confronted the group, but found himself outnumbered. The System used a chair to wrap his head, but Ryan Nemeth intervened and made the save.

First Class (AJ Francis & Rich Swann) defeated The FBI (Ray Jaz & Zack Clayton) with Little Guido.

The Rascalz triumphed over Jake Something & Cody Deaner in an Albany Tornado Match. Steve Maclin then attacked the Rascalz after the match.

Gabby LaSpisa interviewed Ash By Elegance in what was described as a “REALLY WEIRD” segment. LaSpisa persistently questioned Elegance about the meaning of her name and what was on her birth certificate. A video was shown of Elegance using her rings as a foreign object in her match against Xia Brookside, sparking a debate over what constitutes a foreign object. This resulted in a rematch between Brookside and Elegance scheduled for next week, with the winner gaining possession of the rings. Witner expressed disdain for LaSpisa’s segment.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Will Ferrara. The referee began coughing during the match, which became relevant later.

Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven) defeated ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) with Mustafa Ali on commentary. The stipulation was that the winning team would face each other in the future, and the victor would earn a shot at Ali’s X-Division title.

Credit Ringside News.

