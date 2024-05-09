TKO Group announces Q1 2024 financial results

TKO announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“TKO is off to a strong start in 2024 with multiple record-setting live events, new brand partnerships, and media rights deals for WWE Raw,” said Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO of TKO. “With our momentum in the first quarter and solid financial results, we have raised our full year 2024 guidance. We also reached an agreement to settle all claims asserted in both UFC antitrust lawsuits. These positive developments, along with the strength in our underlying businesses, give us more conviction than ever in the combination of UFC and WWE, and in TKO’s ability to deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders.”

Revenue increased 105%, or $323.0 million, to $629.7 million. The increase reflected an increase of $6.3 million at UFC, to $313.0 million, and the contribution of $316.7 million of revenue at WWE.

Net Loss was $249.5 million, a decrease of $337.4 million from net income of $87.9 million in the prior year period. The decrease reflected an increase in operating expenses partially offset by the increase in revenue. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflected an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses of $475.6 million, an increase in direct operating costs of $111.8 million, and an increase in depreciation and amortization of $91.9 million. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses included a legal settlement of $335.0 million related to a UFC antitrust matter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 63%, or $109.6 million, to $282.2 million, due to an increase of $8.8 million at UFC and the contribution of $140.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA at WWE, partially offset by an increase of $39.4 million in corporate expenses.

Cash flows generated by operating activities were $59.3 million, a decrease of $10.4 million from $69.7 million, primarily due to lower net income and the timing of working capital.

Free Cash Flow was $27.8 million, a decrease of $37.3 million from $65.1 million, due to the decrease in cash flows generated by operating activities and an increase in capital expenditures, which was primarily related to WWE’s new headquarter facility.

Cash and cash equivalents were $245.8 million as of March 31, 2024. Gross debt was $2.752 billion as of March 31, 2024.

