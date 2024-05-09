Spoilers: ROH TV taping results

Ring of Honor recorded matches and segments for upcoming episodes of ROH On HonorClub on Wednesday night.

During the AEW Dynamite event at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on May 8, 2024, content was taped for future ROH On HonorClub broadcasts.

Below are the complete spoilers from the taping.

ROH On HonorClub Spoilers (Taped on 5/8/2024):

ROH World Television Title Proving Ground Match: Kyle Fletcher [c] defeated London Lightning

Anna Jay defeated Tara Zep

Skye Blue defeated Rachael Ellering

Matt Menard defeated Mike Bennett (accompanied by Matt Taven)

ROH airs every Thursday at 7/6c on HonorClub.

