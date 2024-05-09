Match announced for AEW Collision, plus Drew McIntyre and Mansoor notes

– Drew McIntyre told the “Pat McAfee Show” yesterday that he was perplexed about being taken so late in the WWE Draft, when he looks the most like a pro wrestler:

“Why don’t half the roster look like wrestlers? A lot of our roster aren’t larger-than-life and pass the ‘Airport Test.’ They walk through an airport and your eyes are drawn to them and you can’t figure out why. You really don’t have to be my size to have that happen, but, for goodness sakes, at least look like you’re an athlete.”

– Former WWE star Mansoor’s mother has donated enough money so that the SGW Uganda wrestlers can purchase a van to travel and wrestle in other areas.

– Dax Harwood takes on “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington this Saturday night on AEW “Collision”. Tommy is the nephew of the original Dynamite Kid.

