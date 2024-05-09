Living Colour member says Punk “refused” song rip-off theme, Summerslam tickets on sale

– Living Colour’s Corey Glover (via Drinks With Johnny Podcast) says CM Punk “refused” WWE’s attempted Cult of Personality rip-off theme:

“They had their own music division of the WWE and they were gonna have somebody make up a song that sounded extremely similar to Cult of Personality.

That was gonna be his entrance music. He goes ‘No, I don’t want that. I want the real thing.’ He’s like one of the only talent that actually got that in his contract that wherever he goes, that goes with him.”

– Via Colin Vassallo: SummerSlam 2024 tickets are now on general sale on Ticketmaster.com.

The north, west, and east sides are open as well as some sections in the south side but there are still sections closed off in those available ones.

The cheapest tickets you can get right now are $200 each plus taxes and fees in the 100 Level. The most expensive ticket is $8,250 at ringside across the hard cam.

SummerSlam will take place from the Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday, August 3.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

