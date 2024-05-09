Khan: “We have, what I believe is the most exciting matches”

Tony Khan believes that free agents choose to join AEW over WWE because it’s “where the best wrestle.”

“We have, what I believe is the most exciting matches and we have great stories happening. We’re really a challenger brand. We’re fighting against an establishment, and we’ve built a huge fanbase in a pretty quick time. People that love the fast-paced, exciting action, and the interviews. In AEW, I think people really feel a connection with the wrestlers. We don’t script the interviews here.

“I think that’s one major difference. I think our biggest strength is the quality of athletes and the charisma of our biggest stars. Some of the biggest names in wrestling are in AEW, and there’s a reason why these big free agents want to come here to AEW. It’s because this is where the best wrestle.”

(Source: Cincy 360)

