Gable Steveson’s manager issues statement following WWE release

In a statement given to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Gable Steveson’s manager Dave Martin said that his client was grateful to WWE for the opportunity he received.

“Gable Steveson is very grateful for the opportunities he had with WWE and would like to thank everybody in the organization who helped him get there. He would also like to thank all the fans who have supported him on his professional wrestling journey,” Martin said.

The Olympic gold medalist was released last week from his WWE deal and despite unlimited potential, his pro wrestling career never really took off as anticipated.

The statement continued, “Now, Gable is ready to resume competing against elite-level competition and looks forward to sharing big news with you all very soon.”

Helwani said that Steveson has been doing MMA training at Kill Cliff FC and a few NFL teams have also reached out for mini camps.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

