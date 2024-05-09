Anarchy in the Arena match returning at Double or Nothing 2024

The important announcement teased by Kenny Omega before Dynamite was the return of Anarchy in the Arena match which will take place at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.

Appearing via video from the hospital, Omega said that the match will pit The Elite – The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry – against Team AEW.

FTR were the first two names revealed for Team AEW and later in the broadcast, Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson joined the fray, with all eight participants being involved in a big brawl to close the show.

The Anarchy in the Arena match has been done twice so far, in 2022 and 2023, both of which at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

#AEWDoN Sunday, May 26@MGMGrand Garden Arena | Las Vegas

LIVE on PPV! Anarchy In The Arena

The Elite vs FTR, Eddie Kingston & Bryan Danielson The fight is on! @DaxFTR, @CashWheelerFTR, Eddie Kingston & @BryanDanielson take on @YoungBucks, @RainmakerXOkada & @boy_myth_legend! pic.twitter.com/4Cj33lbddB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 9, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

