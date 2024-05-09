AEW Collision May 11 2024

AEW Collision

May 11 2024

Live from: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness

Tag Team Match

Top Flight – Dante and Darius Martin Vs The Blackpool Combat Club – Claudio Castagnoli and “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson

Suplex and senton combo by Top Flight and here we go. European uppercuts by Claudio before Darius gets draped across the top rope. Diving knee by Danielson to the back of a prone Darius. Surfboard by Danielson as Claudio connects with a running European uppercut. Claudio posts Darius after a two count and we’re going to commercial. Danielson gets the tag and breaks the arm and shoulder of Darius before delivering some hard chops in the corner. Claudio in now with a body slam and a running double stomp. YES kicks by Danielson and Darius responds with hard chops of his own.

Danielson isn’t standing for it and has some more hard kicks for Darius. Darius gets a pair of boots up as Danielson charges and connects with a Pele kick off the top! Dante and Claudio gets hot tags now. Springboard crossbody by Dante and an enziguiri. Suicide dive by Dante to Danielson on the floor and another enziguiri to Claudio on the top rope! NBA Jam Frog Splash by Dante gets two. Dante drops his guard just for a second and Claudio double legs him… Giant Swing! Claudio now locks in the Sharpshooter in the center of the ring.

Darius is here with a bottom rope assisted Flatliner to Claudio and all four men are now in the ring, slugging away. Assisted Tornado DDT by Top Flight to Claudio and a tope suicida to Danielson on the outside. Double jump moonsault by Dante! Two count. Busaiku Knee by Danielson to Dante! Darius is in trouble but trying to fight off both men. High kick by Danielson and a running European uppercut by Claudio finishes this one.

Winners via Pinfall The Blackpool Combat Club – Claudio Castagnoli and “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson

After the match Danielson gets on the microphone and says let us applaud Top Flight, these men is what AEW is all about, shortly after match I heard a chant which warmed my heart and was 3 letters, AEW. AEW Chant begins, first Anarchy at the Arena nearly ended my career, but reason I want to fight is because I love AEW, the Young Bucks and The New Elite there part of formation and don’t represent what AEW is about, Tony Khan has been part of every episode and the Young Bucks want to run the show but are not here, I love AEW and what it represents and what it gives to the fans, and I will do anything to protect it.

Singles Match

Will Ospreay Vs “Strongstyle” Lee Moriarty w/Shane Taylor

Roderick Strong has joined the commentary table, flanked by The Kingdom. Catch-as-catch-can to start, with Ospreay dumping Moriarty with a mat return to finish the sequence. Knuckle locks now as both guys trade monkey flips and arm ringers, but Moriarty snaps the elbow with his feet. Tieres sends Moriarty to the floor and Ospreay follows up suit with a plancha. Ospreay jaws with the UK on the floor as we go to PIP. Taylor takes some liberties with Ospreay on the floor, behind the referees back, as Moriarty takes control. Neck twist by Moriarty as the focus has shifted to the upper body. Moriarty sends Ospreay into the ropes but he handsprings off the ropes with a round kick. Mafia Kick in the corner by Ospreay and a Phenomneal Forearm! Two count.

Ospreay thinks about the Tiger Driver 91′ but changes his mind and looks for Kawada Kicks instead, but Moriarty catches the leg and then snaps the fingers! Michinoku Driver by Moriarty gets two. Forearm by Ospreay and an enziguiri by Moriarty. Moriarty goes up top but Ospreay catches him… Cheeky Nandos! Argentine Powerbomb by Ospreay gets two. Taylor gets on the rope but he gets superkicked for his troubles. Hook kick to Moriarty and Ospreay wants the OsCutter, but Moriarty catches the arm and transitions to the Border City Stretch.

Moriarty hits the ropes and Ospreay does the same on the far side… Running Blade! Double underhooks by Ospreay as he looks as Roderick Strong, feigns a Tiger Driver, but settles for the Stormbreaker! One, two, three!

Winner via Pinfall: Will Ospreay

After the match Roderick Strong distracts Ospreay and Shane Taylor attacks Will Ospreay from behind.

Trios Tag Team Match

Gates of Agony and “Machine” Brian Cage Vs Evan Rivers and The Voros Twins

Cage and Agony in complete control and destroy there oponnents and Brian Cage powerslams one of the Voros Twins for the win in a squash match

Winners via Pinfall Gates of Agony and “Machine” Brian Cage

After the match Tony Schiavone asks Cage why they attacked Swerve Strickland, Brian says it is no longer Swerve’s House, you left us high and dry and took without giving, leadership and guidance of the EVPs of AEW Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, music of Swerve Strickland hits and from behind Swerve chokes Gates of Agony with a chain and then Brian Cage tries a vertical suplex but is taken down, and a house call kick to Cage and then a stop to To Liona from the ring apron and a kick to Bishop Kon. Swerve chokes Bishop Khan on the ring post and then To Liona ran through Swerve Strickland and then Liona says your fault Nana. Liona runs round to Swerve but is met with a cinder block shot to the gut by Swerve Strickland, Swerve smashes a chair on the head of To Liona on the steel steps while Cage looks on.

Singles Match

Daniel Garcia Vs KM

Daniel Garcia in complete control and does a dragon whip and a few follow up moves and then nails his Dragon Sleeper for the win.

Winner via Pinfall Daniel Garcia

We see highlights of how Dynamite ends when Anarchy at the Arena has been made official for Double or Nothing and a brawl ensued.

Singles Match

Dax Harwood Vs “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington

Tie up in the ring,

