5/7/24 WWE NXT Viewership

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of NXT on the USA network.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the program drew 659,000 viewers and scored a 0.19 in the 18-49 demographic. This was up big from the April 30th episode, which drew 564,000 viewers and scored a 0.14 in the key demo. The yellow-and-black brand was up against the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA playoff game that pulled in just under three million viewers.

NXT featured a women’s combine to determine competitors for the upcoming qualifiers, where multiple women will earn a spot in a ladder match at NXT Battleground to become the first women’s North American champion. It also kickstarted the Trick Williams as NXT Champion era.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

