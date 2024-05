Kenny Omega has announced the new Elite vs Team AEW at Double or Nothing In “Anarchy in the Arena” Match

The first two members of team AEW are FTR. The other 2 members will be revealed later tonight.

Kenny Omega has a special announcement concerning The Elite and #AEWDoN. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/axn1f4kNs6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 9, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email