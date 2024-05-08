Updates on the Forbidden Door, Giulia, and Jinder Mahal

– Rocky Romero tells Fightful STARDOM will “definitely” be a part of this year’s Forbidden Door, and said that CMLL “very likely” will.

– Marigold’s Giulia officially confirmed as VENY’s opponent for Hana Kimura’s memorial show this year

Giulia to take part in Hana Kimura’s memorial show, Terima Kasih♡! Giulia, Hana Kimura's last rival, competes in the main event of the memorial show against VENY. Hana Kimura Terima Kasih♡

May 23 Korakuen Hall

◆ Singles Match

Giulia vs VENY pic.twitter.com/ULF1WoBfmo — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) May 7, 2024

– Jinder Mahal says he wants to move away from Foreign/Heel Indian Character stereotypes.

“Definitely, I think there’s a time and place for a big Maharaja babyface run.”

