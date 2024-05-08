Updates on the Forbidden Door, Giulia, and Jinder Mahal
– Rocky Romero tells Fightful STARDOM will “definitely” be a part of this year’s Forbidden Door, and said that CMLL “very likely” will.
– Marigold’s Giulia officially confirmed as VENY’s opponent for Hana Kimura’s memorial show this year
Giulia to take part in Hana Kimura’s memorial show, Terima Kasih♡!
Giulia, Hana Kimura's last rival, competes in the main event of the memorial show against VENY.
Hana Kimura Terima Kasih♡
May 23 Korakuen Hall
◆ Singles Match
Giulia vs VENY pic.twitter.com/ULF1WoBfmo
– Jinder Mahal says he wants to move away from Foreign/Heel Indian Character stereotypes.
“Definitely, I think there’s a time and place for a big Maharaja babyface run.”