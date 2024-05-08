Updates on the Forbidden Door, Giulia, and Jinder Mahal

May 8, 2024

– Rocky Romero tells Fightful STARDOM will “definitely” be a part of this year’s Forbidden Door, and said that CMLL “very likely” will.

– Marigold’s Giulia officially confirmed as VENY’s opponent for Hana Kimura’s memorial show this year

Jinder Mahal says he wants to move away from Foreign/Heel Indian Character stereotypes.

“Definitely, I think there’s a time and place for a big Maharaja babyface run.”

