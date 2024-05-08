Ric Flair comments on being removed from a restaurant in Florida

As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claimed that he was kicked out of the Piesonas restaurant in Florida after spending $1500. The restaurant co-owner responded by claiming that his team “worked in a professional manner to ensure the safety of guests and staff.” Video footage of the incident later emerged.

While speaking to The Gainsville Sun, Flair commented on how the incident started when he was approached in the bathroom…

“I’m like, I don’t shake hands or take photos in bathrooms. Any man that goes into a bathroom knows you can see into the stall. I said, ‘Get your a– off there, I need to use the restroom.’”

“I’m not going to tolerate that and you wouldn’t either… That’s a pretty offensive remark. I’ll be quite honest with you, I was pissed because I didn’t do anything wrong. It’s my word against the kitchen employee and it makes no sense. I admit to everything I said. I have no problem with it because I was mad.”

Flair also said he considered filing a lawsuit and added, “I have the money to buy the restaurant. It’ll be called Ric Flair’s Italian Bistro.”

