Notes on Asuka, Dakota Kai, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu

– Damage CTRL had news to share on Monday Night RAW after IYO Sky’s victory over Natalya in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Dakota Kai took center stage to announce that their fellow faction member Asuka had sustained an undisclosed injury at WWE Backlash France. As a result, Kai stepped in to replace Asuka in the other Queen of the Ring first-round match later that night.

According to a report by Fightful’s Corey Brennan, it was reported that Asuka had suffered a legitimate injury. It was further added that she was also backstage at RAW this week.

– Wrestlevotes noted:

Interesting tidbit here: sources suggest that Solo Sikoa’s recent aggressive streak is part of a strategy to establish him as ‘the’ main force within this new phase of the Bloodline, ahead of Jacob Fatu’s debut.

However, some trepidation remains within creative over fear that Fatu’s presence could outshine Solo at this stage.

