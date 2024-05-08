Khan: “We’re fighting against an establishment”

Tony Khan on how AEW does things different than WWE: (via Cincy 360)

“We’re fighting against an establishment and we’ve built a huge fanbase in a pretty quick time. People love the fast paced exciting action, and the interviews. In AEW, people really feel a connection with the wrestlers. We don’t script the interviews here.

People go out, maybe they have bullet points and key pieces of information they are trying to get out, but it feels like you’re hearing a real person talk. Which isn’t always the way it feels in some of the competition’s interviews. That’s one major difference.

Our biggest strength is the quality of our athletes and the charisma of our biggest stars. Some of the biggest names in wrestling are in AEW and there is a reason why big free agents want to come to AEW.”

