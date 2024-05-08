Cardona: “I haven’t been offered a full-time gig by WWE or AEW”

Matt Cardona has revealed he hasn’t been offered a full-time contract by either WWE or AEW.

“I haven’t been offered a full-time gig by WWE or AEW.

“All I know is when I got released, my goal wasn’t, ‘What could I do to get back to WWE?’ Or, ‘What could I do to get AEW to notice me?’ It wasn’t to prove people wrong, it was to prove myself right and to prove my fans right and working my ass off, and I feel like over these past four years that’s exactly what I’ve done.

“When I see Chelsea and she’s wrestling on Raw or WrestleMania, of course, I’m happy for her, but then also I’m like, ‘Sh*t, I wish I was there too.'”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

