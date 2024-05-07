Vince Russo says new faction could tarnish Bray Wyatt’s legacy

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing with Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo suggested that if the Wyatt 6 faction isn’t executed successfully then it will tarnish Bray Wyatt’s legacy.

He said:

“This is very, very, very, very dangerous because what they are attempting to do I tip my hat to. They are looking to honor his legacy, and I tip my hat for that, bro. I give them credit for that. I don’t have a problem with that. But, Chris, this is a slippery slope if it’s not good because if it’s not good they will tarnish his legacy. And, bro, I’m just going on track record alone. I don’t have confidence, bro, in WWE creative. I don’t.”

The rumored names for the planned group include:

– Bo Dallas

– Nikki Cross

– Dexter Lumis

– Joe Gacey

– Erick Rowan

