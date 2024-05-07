Vince McMahon’s name comes up in Stormy Daniels’ testimony against Donald Trump today

The name of Vince McMahon came up in today’s Stormy Daniels testimony against President Donald Trump in the hush-money trial.

According to transcript by CNN, Daniels said she “really wanted” to ask Trump about pro wrestling when they initially met.

“He was friends with the owner of the company,” Daniels said, referring to Vince McMahon.

CNN said that Daniels laughed on the stand as she recalled comparing the adult film industry to wrestling like WWE.

“It’s real but it’s not,” she said.

This was during the time that Trump was feuding with McMahon which led to the match at WrestleMania involving Bobby Lashley and Umaga with Trump in Lashley’s corner and McMahon in Umaga’s corner and the loser must shave their head.

“Donald Trump has always been very famous for his do,” Daniels said on the stand but he assured her it was all predetermined.

“Trump is slumped in his chair and sitting back facing forward as Daniels testifies,” CNN wrote.

