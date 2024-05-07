SummerSlam 2024 pre-sale kicks off on Ticketmaster

The pre-sale for WWE SummerSlam kicked off this morning on Ticketmaster.com using the code UNIVERSE.

Only a smaller portion of the stadium is open in the pre-sale. Ringside seats facing the camera are going for a whopping $8,000 while other ringside seats on the floor are $4,000 each. All prices are without taxes and fees.

The cheapest tickets available are $300 at the moment in the 100 Level. The east and south sections of the stadium is completely closed off while the North and West sides are open. It’s unclear if WWE will open the east side later but the south side will remained closed off.

The massive Cleveland Browns Stadium holds up to 67,000 seats and no way this event will come close to a sellout. WWE is using the same setup from previous SummerSlams, a curved aisle with no set.

