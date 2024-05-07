Restaurant co-owner responds to Ric Flair’s claims

Over the weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claimed that he was kicked out of the Piesonas restaurant in Florida after spending $1500. Flair wrote the following via Twitter/X…

“I Spent $1500 At @PiesanosSFP To Be Disrespected More Than I Ever Have In My Entire Life. After Taking 20 Pictures With Customers And Staff, I Was Asked To Leave Because Of An Issue I Had With The Kitchen Manager Taking Too Long In The Bathroom. I Would Highly Recommend That Anyone Who Wants To Enjoy A Relaxing Time In Gainesville At A Nice Restaurant To Never Visit This Place! WOOOOO!”

Piesanos co-owner Jerry Roberts told gainesville.com that the “evidence was clear” but did not offer an explanation as to why Flair was asked to leave the restaurant. Roberts then sent a prepared statement via text message…

“We have reviewed video of the incident that took place recently at our restaurant. It is clear, our team worked in a professional manner to ensure the safety of guests and staff. We have thanked our team for their professionalism. We are proud of how they responded to this situation using and displaying our team values.”

