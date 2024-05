Real name: Ezekwesiri “EJ” Nduka Jr.

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 285 lbs.

Date of birth: August 28, 1988

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Pro debut: February 29, 2018

Trained by: WWE Performance Center

Finishing move: The Pedigree

Biography

– During Wrestlemania 38 weekend Nduka and Calvin Tankman defeated 5150 to become MLW World Tag Team Champions at the Grady Cole Center in North Carolina at a sold-out event

