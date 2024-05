According to SpoilerTV, TNA iMPACT! on May 2 drew 80,000 viewers. This is down from the 88,000 viewers the show drew on April 4, the last reported viewership numbers for TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV.

Viewership numbers for the other episodes from April are currently unknown at this time.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email