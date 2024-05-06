WWE News and Notes

– Shane Helms (via Behind The Turnbuckle) Says CM Punk has been a pleasure since coming back to WWE.

“In terms of Phil backstage, he’s been a pleasure since he’s been back. I didn’t have problems with him to begin with, so I’m not surprised he’s been a pleasure with me, but I haven’t heard anything bad, either.”

– While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, the contract agreements for Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga with WWE were actually made together, but Tanga Loa’s transition remained under wraps because New Japan Pro-Wrestling never publicly announced his contract expiration or gave him a farewell.

– Per WRKDWrestling: One long term idea floated around behind the scenes within WWE is for Sami Zayn to be the fourth member of the O.G. (Roman Reigns’) Bloodline vs. Solo Sikoa’s version of The Bloodline in a WarGames Match.

– In the aftermath of Cody Rhodes‘ triumphant capture of the Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 40, reports indicate that WWE currently lacks a clear direction for the star’s trajectory.

According to Dave Meltzer’s insights in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cody Rhodes appears to be in a holding pattern until the return of two major figures, The Rock and Roman Reigns, to the WWE landscape.

Meltzer’s observations suggest that Rhodes’ storyline progression hinges on the re-emergence of The Rock and Reigns, leaving his character without a definitive path for the time being. Notably, Randy Orton stands as another prominent figure on the brand, yet WWE has reportedly refrained from laying the groundwork for any significant developments involving Orton. Meltzer wrote:

Rhodes has no real big-time direction until Rock and Roman Reigns are back in the picture. The other biggest star on the brand is Randy Orton, but they’re doing nothing to tease anything in that direction.

