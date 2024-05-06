Two Title Bouts Set For WWE King & Queen Of The Ring 2024

The first two title matches for the next WWE premium live event have been announced.

During this week’s post-Backlash: France episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the opening round matches for the 2024 WWE King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments began.

The finals of both tournaments will take place at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 show scheduled for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25, 2024.

Additionally, it was announced on WWE Raw this week in Hartford, CT. that Becky Lynch will be defending her newly won WWE Women’s World Championship at the show against Liv Morgan, and that WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will put his title on-the-line in a triple-threat match against “Big” Bronson Reed and Chad Gable.

Make sure to join us here on 5/25 for live WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 results coverage from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What a WILD turn of events on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/P82iqGAr3D — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2024

Becky vs Liv is going down at the King and Queen of The Ring! #WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/wD4lQjJZUD — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 7, 2024

Sami just said he wants a triple threat match with Bronson and Chad at King and Queen of the Ring! #WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/qEKO2Akprw — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 7, 2024

